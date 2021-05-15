Club América vs Pachuca: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the Liguilla MX

The Eagles of Club América host the Tuzos del Pachuca in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The game will be on TUDN at 8:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

America lost 3-1 to Pachuca in the first leg, so they will have to score two goals and prevent the Tuzos from scoring if they want to qualify for the Liguilla, where they will not have Pedro Aquino for that commitment.

For his part, Pachuca will have to endure the result and if he manages to score a goal, it would force America to have to score three goals, so for the Eagles the defensive facet will be vital accompanied by forcefulness in the attack.

Remembering that the away goal is the first tiebreaker criterion, the creams will have to score at least two goals, and thus achieve a better position in the table.

If Pachuca manages to score two goals for the Azteca, America would have to win by a margin of three scores.

