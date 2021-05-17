Club América vs Pachuca: Romario Ibarra’s warning prior to the return of the Liguilla MX

Romario Ibarra, a player for the Tuzos del Pachuca, issued a warning prior to the second leg of the quarterfinals against Club América on the Azteca Stadium field, ensuring that they will seek to finish the work achieved in the first leg where they won 3-1.

Ibarra, in his official Twitter account, pointed out that Pachuca won well against América in the first leg, achieving a two-goal advantage, indicating that they hope to finish the work in the second leg and qualify for the semifinals.

“We took a big step in our house, we are going to complete the work on a difficult field. We go with all the @Tuzos.”, Romario published before the second leg.

For now, Pachuca can afford to lose the game 1-0 against América and go to the semifinals, but if the Eagles score those two goals, they already have to go out and score one.

But if América scores three goals, it already forces Pachuca to score more than one goal, although for now, it is a scenario that would arise in case the Tuzos play a very bad game.

