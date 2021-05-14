Club América vs Pachuca: Results they need to qualify for the semifinals

Club América lost 3-1 in their visit to the Hidalgo Stadium against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Ida game of the Quarter finals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the MX League, a score that will have to be traced in the Aztec stadium this next Sunday to continue with the dream of achieving the famous ‘fourteen’.

Despite the high score, América managed to score a valuable goal as a visitor, a factor that could be key in the tie, as long as the creams keep the team at bay. Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium.

Remembering that the away goal is the first tiebreaker criterion, the creams will have to score at least two goals in the Vuelta to aspire to pass in this tie, since 2-0 would be the first result that would put them on the other side.

In case of receiving a goal from Pachuca, the Eagles would have to score three goals and leave the score at 3-1, equaling 4 goals on aggregate and in the away goal criterion, but accessing the next phase due to their best position. In the table.

If Pachuca manages to score two goals for Azteca, America would have to win by a margin of three points.

The markers with which America would pass:

2-0, 3-1, 5-2, 6-3, 7-4, etc.

The markers with which the Pachuca would pass:

Any triumph or draw, in addition to the defeat by one goal difference and by two goals if they score two annotations; namely. 4-2, 5-3, 6-4, etc.

