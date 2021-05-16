Club América vs Pachuca: Probable lineups for the second leg in the Liguilla

The Tuzos del Pachuca will visit the Eagles of Club América this Sunday, May 16, on the field of the Azteca Stadium to finish the work they began to develop in Hidalgo in the middle of the week, defeating the Azulcrema team 3-1, which will seek a new comeback in the final stages in Liga MX.

The America of Santiago Solari could count on the return of his midfielder, Sebastian Cordova, who has not played in the MX League since his participation in Matchday 14 against the UANL Tigres.

The capital team will not have the Peruvian midfielder, Pedro Aquino, who was sent off in Ida’s game for a late entry against Burrito Hernández, so Santiago Naveda would sign up to double with Richard Sánchez in the middle of the field.

The probable alignment of Club América would be formed by:

Guillermo Ochoa (P) (C), Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Santiago Naveda, Leonardo Suárez, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Lainez and Henry Martin.

Pachuca’s probable line-up would be made up of:

Oscar Ustari (P) (C); Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Erick Aguirre; Francisco Figueroa, Ismael Sosa, Luis Chávez, Felipe Pardo; Roberto de la Rosa and Erick Sánchez.

