Club América vs Olimpia: Yustin Arboleda sends message to Chucho López after fracturing him

After the claim of the coach of the Club America, Santiago Solari, after knowing the fracture of his footballer, Jesus Lopez, the forward of the Olimpia of Honduras, Yustin Arboleda, sent a message offering his apologies to the Águilas midfielder, assuring that his entry was never with the intention of injuring the Mutt, wishing you a speedy recovery.

Through his social networks, the Colombian player published the message in response to the claim of Club América itself, who issued a statement letting it be known that they will request the disqualification of the player from CONCACAF.

“I want to publicly offer an apology for the unfortunate injury of the professional colleague of the club América, it was never my intention to cause the injury, I wish a speedy recovery and that he can be soon on the courts,” wrote Yustin Arboleda on his social networks.

In addition to the message from Arboleda, the Olimpia coach, Pedro Troglio, assured that the play in which López ended up fractured was totally accidental, due to the speed of play of the azulcremas.

“America plays at an incredible speed, of course sometimes you arrive at the wrong time. You find players with individual technical ability and precision with the ball that unfortunately make you arrive late and hit,” said Troglio.

América ended up with a negative balance in terms of injuries in this game, because in addition to Chucho López, the Eagles had to send Nicolás Benedetti for review with the neurologist after a head clash; Sebastián Córdova with goals in the hip and Santi Naveda with a bruise on the eyelid.

