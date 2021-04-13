Club América vs Olimpia: Schedule and channel where to see the return of the Concachampions

Las Águilas del Club América receives the Olympia from Honduras this Tuesday, April 14 at the Azteca Stadium to play the game of Round of the Eighth Finals of the CONCACAF Champions League in a series that creams lead with an aggregate score of 2-1. The match at Coloso de Santa Úrsula will begin at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and will be televised on FOX Sports.

The azulcrema team has a hand in this series after going up on the scoreboard, in addition to scoring two away goals, so the Eagles could afford to lose 0-1 and it would still be enough to be in the next round.

Olimpia of Honduras is obliged to score at least 2 goals to be able to hope to win the series or, at least, force to define the series in a penalty shootout, remembering that in the event of a tie they would go directly to this instance.

REST DAY After a heavy week from so many trips and arriving at the CDMX at dawn. America rested this Sunday and it will be until tomorrow afternoon that they will train again. Wednesday game against Olimpia and Saturday against Cruz Azul. Club América pic.twitter.com/vkYY5ZITKM – Christian Moya (@soycristianmoya) April 11, 2021

For the return match, the Mexican team is expected to rotate its players again, so men like Giovani Dos Santos, Federico Viñas, Leo Suárez and Santaigo Naveda could go from the start.

The Eagles have to dose their squad, because on Saturday they will play a highly important game against La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the MX League, a game where, in addition to pride, the leadership of the competition and some records of both teams are in dispute. .

