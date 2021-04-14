Club América vs Olimpia: Probable alignment of the Eagles for the return of the Concachampions

The Eagles of America rebien at Olympia from Honduras in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday at the Aztec stadium o’clock at 7:00 p.m. in a series in which the creams have the advantage with an aggregate score of 2-1, so the Central Americans are bound to a historic result for them in the competition.

Olimpia comes for the feat of getting an ‘Aztecazo’, replicating what the Catracha National Team did a few years ago when it came to defeat the Mexican National Team in 2013, although the ‘long-haired’ would have to overcome what the H in that game.

The Honduran Lions team have to score at least two goals in this game if they want to aspire to continue winning the series, or to stay alive and send the tie to a penalty shootout.

The Eagles would go through the round with a win by any score, draw or even with a 0-1 defeat, since the away goal favors them.

The favorable markers for Olimpia are 0.2, 1-3, 3-4, 4-5, 5-6, etc. The 1-2 would send the game to penalties.

Possible alignment of Club América vs Olimpia:

Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Bruno Valdéz, Sebasitán Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez; Richard Sánchez, Santiago Naveda, Mauro Lainez, Nicolás Benedetti, Giovani Dos Santos; Federico Viñas.

Possible alignment of Olimpia in the Vuelta match against América:

E. Menjivar); M. Núñez, E. Oliva, J. Paz, J. Leverón; A. Chirino, J. Álvarez, G. Mejía, E. Rodríguez; J. Bengtson and E. Aguirre.

