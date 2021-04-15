Club América vs Olimpia: Lineups for the second leg of the Concachampions

The Eagles of Club América will be measured at Olympia from Honduras in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League at the Azteca Stadium, after winning the first leg two goals to one.

For this match, America, commanded by Santiago Solari, will try to seal his pass after winning the first leg to Olimpia and convincingly defeating the UANL Tigres in the MX League on matchday 14 of the 2021 Clausura at the Volcano.

For its part, the Honduran team, led by Pedro Troglio, will try to surprise at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula by tracing an adverse result, where they will seek to win by two goals against an America that has been grown.

For this match, Solari is expected to make some rotations in America to rest several players and have them in the best conditions heading to the Young Classic against Cruz Azul.

LINEUP OF THE RETURN MATCH OF THE CONCACHAMPIONS

America: Ochoa (p), Fuentes, Sánchez, Cáceres, Valdez, Suárez, Córdova, Fidalgo, López, Viñas, Naveda.

Olympia: Menjívar (p), Nuñez, Paz, Casildo, Leverón, Chirinos, Flores, Mejía, Rodríguez, Arboleda, Bengston (c).

