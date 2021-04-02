Club América vs Necaxa: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 13 of Liga MX

This Saturday, Club América returns to activity on Matchday 13, when it faces Rayos de Necaxa on the Azteca Stadium field. The match will be broadcast on channel 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The team led by Santiago Solari wants to continue their good streak, since they have not lost since the match against Atlas, a match they lost at the table. In case of winning and a combination of results, he could be tying a direct place to Liguilla.

Faced with the possible loss of Henry Martín, who has not managed to recover, Solaria would be opting to start Federico Viñas, who will have to take advantage of this opportunity to win the title.

For his part. Necaxa, who is in penultimate place, knows that a victory will bring him closer to the playoffs, since he has 10 units, three away from Club Pachuca.