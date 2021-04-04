Club América vs Necaxa: Official lineups of the Matchday 13 match

After the recess that meant the stoppage for the FIFA date, the Eagles of Club América return to the activity of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League this Saturday to face the Rays of Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium at 7:00 p.m., with the firm intention of achieving his tenth victory in the contest and staying at the top of the Positions table.

America kept its football rhythm in this recess, as those led by Santiago Solari played a friendly match in the United States against Rayados de Monterrey, which they lost with a score of 0-2, just the second game lost under the mandate. of the Argentine.

For today’s duel against Necaxa, Santiago Solari had to design an eleven different from the one that had been frequent in the azulcrema team, since the Indiecito has given rest to some of the players who were active with the Mexican National Team in their different categories.

The Rays visit America on matchday 13. Memo Vázquez’s second game at the helm of the team that is still looking for a playoff. ⚽ Round 13. # Guard1anes2021

America vs Necaxa

vs⚡

Saturday April 3

⏰7: 00 Hrs.

Azteca Stadium.

Transmission: 2 and TUDN.

Public: To be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/0WxnUc9CDO – LOS RAYOS (@LOSRAYOSN) March 29, 2021

For his part, Necaxa arrives with the loss of goalkeeper Luis Malagón, who was injured in the last match of the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament.

The line-ups of the match between América and Necaxa are as follows:

Club América: Ochoa, Fuentes, Sánchez, Cáceres, Aguilera, Aquino, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Martínez, Dos Santos.

Necaxa: Hernández, Domínguez, Bilbao, Pereira, González, Cabrera, Mercado, Zendejas, Salas, Delgado, Barragán.

