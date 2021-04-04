Club América vs Necaxa: Goals in today’s game (Video)

The Eagles of America they faced the Rays of Necaxa this saturday in the Aztec stadium in a match corresponding to Day 13 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with the firm intention of not losing ground before the impressive step of The Cruz Azul Machine, team that marches like leader of the championship and five points of distance of the azulcrema.

América is looking for its tenth victory in the championship and once again cut the distance with the cement producers to two points, whom it will face on matchday 14, so from the beginning they came out against Necaxa with the firm idea of ​​opening the scoring and imposing their local condition.

The creams started well during the first minutes of action, generating a goal opportunity in the boots of Mauro Lainez, who sent a dangerous cross that did not have a goal goal, in addition to that the action was invalidated because it was indicated offside.

The Necaxa had a brave reaction and in a few minutes they stoned the ranch to the Eagles, managing to have up to three arrivals that disturbed goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, although none ended in a shot at the goal.

Five minutes from the end of the first half, the Rayos del Necaxa opened the scoring through Martín Barragán, who culminated a great collective play that was guided by Maxi Salas, the assistant in the scoring.

When the match seemed to be going 0-1 in favor of Necaxa, the Águilas del América achieved the equalizer with a goal from Paraguayan Richard Sánchez, who masterfully executed a free kick.

Richard Sánchez (América) vs Necaxa in the final minutes of the first half. Golazo. America 1, Necaxa 1

