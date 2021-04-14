Club América vs Cruz Azul: Who is the favorite in the bookmakers?

The Cruz Azul Machine will visit the Eagles of Club América, in the most anticipated match by the fans, as it faces the 1st vs 2nd of the MX League, teams that are the main candidates for the 2021 Guardians title.

In addition to this, there are some records at stake in both institutions and streaks that are going to be cut, as the two clubs cannot be victorious.

Blue Cross It is the leader with two more points, however, America has shown better numbers, because if it were not for the game they lost at the table, they would be leaders.

But what do the bookmakers say? Who is the favorite?

Despite the fact that Cruz Azul commands the League and has won 12 games, America is the main candidate for the title.

According to the casinos, that America wins, it is more likely that a Cruz Azul victory and the tie is the third option, that is, the one that ‘pays’ the most.

Although the difference is not much, as it is an even duel, America looks like a favorite, because it will play at home and has shown that with Solari, each game looks better on the court.

The game will be played next Saturday, April 17 at the Azteca Stadium.

