Club América vs Cruz Azul: Time and where to watch the Young Classic of Day 15 of Liga MX

The Eagles of Club América and La Maquina de Cruz Azul face off in a new edition of the Clásico Joven in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Azteca Stadium where both teams will seek the leadership of the competition. The game will be broadcast on the TUDN signal at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Club América, who will play at home administratively, receives Cruz Azul after categorically defeating the Tigres and suffering at times in the return of the Concachampions against Olimpia where they have several doubts for the match.

For their part, Cruz Azul arrives fired up and leaving very good feelings on the field after thrashing Arcahaie FC in the second leg 8-0, so Juan Reynoso’s men will seek to maintain that good moment and lead against their greatest rival. sporting America.

For this match, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 wins in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

