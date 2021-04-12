Club América vs Cruz Azul: The Young Classic, the advanced final that will define several records

Next Saturday, April 17, the Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament will have one of the most anticipated matches of the season, as Club América will be hosting Machine of Cruz Azul in the Aztec stadium in one more edition of Classic Young, a meeting that for many is considered as the advanced final of this contest, as the leader and sub-leader of the competition will face each other.

America is only 2 points from Cruz Azul, although the Eagles would have a better score had they not been administratively punished with a 0-3 loss to Atlas de Guadalajara on Matchday 7.

In addition to the pride that the Young Classic represents and the leadership that is at stake, in this match some records that both teams are seeking will also be at risk, since La Maquina is just one win away from achieving the historic mark of the most consecutive wins in Mexican Soccer, a milestone that it already shares with Necaxa and Club León with 12 victories.

On the side of the Eagles there are also some marks that the Solari team wants to break, as the creams are one victory away from tying the record of Zurdo López and Jorge Solari, who scored eight consecutive victories.

Solari’s team has 7 wins in a row after the administrative loss against Atlas on Matchday 7.

Both teams are targeting the record for the most points recorded in a single tournament, which the Eagles hold with 43 units. The creams need to win the remaining 3 games to tie that mark, while Cruz Azul has to add 7 units to achieve it and 9 to overcome it, since they would reach 45 units.

History of recent clashes between Club América and Cruz Azul:

The Eagles arrive with the statistics against for this match, as the creams have only won one of the last eight games against the celestial,

this in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2019, since then they have lost three games and tied one.

The balance in these last eight confrontations is one victory, two draws and three defeats; scoring five goals and receiving eight.

