Club América vs Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado reveals how to ‘eliminate’ the ghosts of La Maquina

Sebastián Jurado, Cruz Azul goalkeeper, spoke in the pre-Clásico Joven against him America club which will be played this Saturday on the Azteca Stadium field, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where he revealed the key so that The Machine can clear the ghosts that haunt it, not only for the match tonight, but to achieve the title.

In an interview for TUDN, Jurado indicated that after winning the Concacaf Pre-Olympic he has had greater confidence in himself and that has helped him face the substitution in Cruz Azul with a different attitude and seek to fight for ownership, just as the team in this Clausura 2021 where they are motivated to face America.

Read also: Club América: Sebastián Córdova is out for the match against Cruz Azul

“We have to have a very fresh, calm mental aspect. Leave all those things that are talked about outside the court. I’m very happy. It is a positive inertia a good streak. I see the team quite committed, happy and content. We went through a very difficult time at the beginning of the tournament but then we found our way thanks to work. ”, He declared.

“We have to continue working to the maximum, which is what has given us this streak that today we have as a historical record. We have to maintain the humility from day 1 until today with which we have achieved the leadership. ”, He added.

For this match, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 wins in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content