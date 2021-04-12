Club América vs Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez sends a ‘little letter’ to ‘Las Águilas’

This Saturday, the match that will attract all eyes will be Club América against Cruz Azul, a duel of pointers in the Closing 2021. The two best teams in the tournament arrive in full swing and surpassing institutional marks.

However, there is one in particular that, above all, the fans of America want it to end and it is the one that is about to get ‘The Machine’, since they are one game away from imposing a new record of consecutive victories in the Mexican soccer.

The celestial striker, Santiago Gimenez, who has had a secondary role during this season, is clear that in order to achieve it, they will have to defeat their ‘ghosts’, but the team’s motivation is such that it took time to send a warning to the azulcrema team: “12 and we’re going for 13 “.

1️⃣2️⃣ and let’s go for the 1️⃣3️⃣‼ ️ – Santiago Gimenez (@ santigim10) April 11, 2021

Even, America could go for that record in case of defeating ‘The Machine’, reaching nine consecutive victories with Santiago Solari. The week begins and several players will begin to warm up this match, Giménez being the first of them.