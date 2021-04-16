Club América vs Cruz Azul: Salvador Cabañas, the ‘father’ of the celestial sends a message to the Eagles

This Saturday another edition of the Classic Young between Club America and the Cruz Azul, a duel with a lot of history in the MX League and that in recent matches has presented a hegemony on the part of La Maquina, beginning to develop a paternity similar to that of creams in the first decade of this new century, when they lasted longer. 6 years without losing to the celestial.

That streak of the Eagles had several protagonists on the azulcrema side, one of them, the great Salvador Cabañas, Paraguayan striker who arrived at the Nest in 2006, being a fundamental part so that the creams continued to tear the celestial ones for 4 years, because with the Marshal in the field, the creams were sure the goals in favor.

The streak began in the Apertura 2003 and was cut in the Apertura 2010, including two semifinal duels in which América passed over the celestial, signing a record of 16 games, 5 draws and 11 victories, 7 of them so consecutive.

The arrival of Cabañas in 2006 only condemned La Maquina even more, since between 2006 and 2010, with the Paraguayan on the courts, the creams won 4 games, drawing 3 and winning one more in a penalty shoot-out in an Interliga.

Despite the fact that América de Cabañas was one of the most irregular in Liga MX, the Paraguayan managed to score 11 goals against Cruz Azul, including 4 doubles, and only went without scoring once.

Of his 8 Clásicos against Cruz Azul, Cabañas never lost a single minute of play.

In a recent interview with Javier Alarcón, Cabañas left a message for the players of the current Aguilas squad, who he hopes will have a good result in the Young Classic this Saturday at the Clausura 2021.

“I hope they do well, I think they will do very well, they have very good players, they are showing it and hopefully in that game they will show why they are in America,” Cabañas said.

