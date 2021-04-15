Club América vs Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado highlights the strengths of ‘Las Águilas’

Without a doubt, the game that will take the spotlight this weekend will be the America club against Cruz Azul, the two best teams in the sports tournament and statistically, since they are vastly superior to the rest of the teams.

In an interview conducted by The Camps‘ to Roberto Alvarado, the attacker of ‘La Maquina’ pointed out that both have great squads, highlighting the rival’s midfield.

“Collectively and individually we have good players. We have a lot of arrival, always defending well first and their strength is the midfield with Aquino, Córdova and Richard Sánchez.”

Alvarado is to death with ‘La Máquina’, but a long time ago, one of his idols was the figure of Club América, Claudio López, which is why they gave him the nickname ‘El Piojo’, he even revealed that he continues to watch videos of the former Argentine striker.

“The nickname comes from ‘Piojo’ López, he was a great player and to this day I start to watch his videos. The only thing I can say is that today I am to death with Cruz Azul, it is a way of life and it is everything for me”.