Club América vs Cruz Azul: Pavel Pardo gives his forecast and ‘challenges’ Javier Alarcón to bet

Pavel Pardo, a former Club América player, assured that the Águilas team led by Santiago Solari will be the winner in the next edition of the Young Classic against Cruz Azul, which will be played this weekend on the Azteca Stadium field.

During an interview on Javier Alarcón’s YouTube channel, Pavel Pardo indicated that he hopes it will be an exciting match where both América and Cruz Azul are teams that propose to the front and that are brave in their proposals.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Mariano Pavone ‘hurts’ Club América prior to the Young Classic

“Well, look, I see two teams that have been the most regular, América and Cruz Azul. Personally, I prefer that the teams win, like them and win by a wide scoreboard. But one of the things that coaches like the most is tactical discipline, I see Cruz Azul as more solid, he knows what he wants, he knows that it is a team that when it attacks it does so with danger ”, he explained.

“América has partly recovered important players and they seem to have rejuvenated, such as Roger Martínez, Córdova, Fidalgo and I would like to see a game where both of them go out to attack, because of these games there is often expectation and then no nothing happens ”, he added.

Finally, and as a joke, Pavel Pardo gave his prediction that América would win the game, and challenged the journalist Javier Alarcón, a Cruz Azul fan, that he goes with La Maquina and then if he wants, they can bet on him.

“Look at my prognosis is that America wins. you’re going to go with Cruz Azul, well then if you want, we’ll put on the set. “, he said with a laugh.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content