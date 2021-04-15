Club América vs Cruz Azul: Osvaldo Martínez opens old wound of the celestial

In the preview of Classic Young between Club América and Cruz Azul next Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, the former player of the Aguilas, Osvaldo Martínez, He threw salt on an old wounded from the cement team, remembering the comeback that the creams gave to the celestial in the Apertura 2016, when they returned from a 3-0 to finish with a lapidary 3-4 at the Blue Stadium.

Osvaldito recalled that epic afternoon at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, when the creams were directed by Ignacio Ambriz and the celestial ones by Tomás Boy, one of the games most remembered by the American fans.

Also read: Marzhe Ponce teaches more with a tiny black string swimsuit

In an interview for W Deportes, the Paraguayan recalled that that game was very bad for América in its first half, where La Maquina went 3-0 up in the first minutes, but the locker room talk with Nacho Ambriz ended up giving them a shake.

Osvaldo Martínez’s best tournament with America. The Paraguayan increased his level as a second containment. pic.twitter.com/5x2prnXT32 – Rubén Beristáin (@Ruben_Beristain) May 19, 2016

“I think the first part was practically theirs and already in the dressing room Ambriz told us that we should try to turn it around but the attitude since we did not have that desire to play and we really weren’t the same America,” he commented.

The Guarani talked about how all the soccer players from that America had one last harangue before going out onto the pitch, because they met in the tunnel and decided to leave everything in the game.

“It was something incredible because in the first half we could not score despite having opportunities and it was a result that surprised us because we knew that when we played and tried things went in the best way,” he said.

Regarding the supposed ghosts that Cruz Azul has with América, Martínez assured that he does not believe that it is true and rather considers it respect for the azulcrema team, because at that time they had a great squad.

“We always went out to win and I think they saw that and admired the idea along with the way we played at the time. Now I don’t know how the League is and the respect of those of Cruz Azul towards those of America, but I think it will always be there because America is the protagonist of each tournament, ”said Osvaldito.

To close, the Paraguayan left an emotional message for the Azulcrema club, assuring that America has a place in his heart, because the Coapa team gave him everything, fulfilling the dream of playing in a great team and playing in a successful time in the one they won practically tido.

‘I had that opportunity to wear the America shirt, I had the best time where we practically won everything, there was a spectacular group where I learned a lot from my teammates, from each coach, from the people who worked at the club and I am very grateful, obviously I would put him in the first place in my case for Mexico because they gave me that opportunity, and I am also grateful with the affection still from the fans of America and I am very happy, “he closed saying.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: