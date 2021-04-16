Club América vs Cruz Azul: La Monumental prepares surprise for the Eagles in the Young Classic

The fans of the Monumental de las Águilas del América prepare for the Classic Young in view of Blue Cross, with a great surprise to receive in the Aztec stadium to the Coapa players prior to the match on day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

The sympathizers of the Eagles of America They painted a large blanket on the esplanade of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula on one side of the Calzada de Tlalpan, with which they give their support to those of Coapa in the duel where the leader of the Clausura 2021 will be defined.

This Friday, the members of the Monumental will mount the blanket in the stands of the building so that it is ready for the day of the match, in which the Eagles will act as local.

América reaches the Clásico Joven with 34 points, hunting for Cruz Azul, which is the leader with 36 units, both already qualified directly for the Liguilla and being clearly the two best teams in this contest.

