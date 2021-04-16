Club América vs Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona leaves Guillermo Ochoa in ‘evidence’

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Eagles of Club América will face each other this Saturday on the Azteca Stadium field in the match of day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in a new edition of the Young Classic, where the goalkeepers Jesus Crown Y Guillermo Ochoa they will undoubtedly be key pieces for this meeting.

Before the Clásico Joven Cruz Azul, you can feel a little calmer than América, since Jesús Corona has had a better individual tournament than Guillermo Ochoa.

Also read: Cruz Azul will have special reinforcement in the Clásico Joven vs Club América

According to data from the Statiskicks portal, Corona has played more minutes in the current Clausura 2021 than Ochoa, has more saves and also has a higher percentage of effectiveness in those stops.

Corona has completed 44 saves so far this tournament, while Ochoa only a total of 20. Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper has an 87% effectiveness, while America’s only 77%.

For this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content