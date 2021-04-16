Club América vs Cruz Azul: Guido Rodríguez’s message to the Eagles prior to the Young Classic

Guido Rodriguez, Real Betis midfielder, recalled his time with Club América in Liga MX when he played the Young Classic against Cruz Azul, indicating that he is really enjoying Santiago Solari’s work in the Eagles even though he cannot watch the matches of the team due to the time difference in Europe and the American continent.

During an interview offered for ESPN, Guido Rodríguez pointed out that as far as he can, he tries to be aware of what is happening with América in Liga MX under the orders of Santiago Solari, and he hopes that they continue on that path and obviously that they can get a good result against Cruz Azul.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Probable alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club América

“I am aware of America, I cannot watch the games because of the time difference it is impossible for me or because the games are played here at one in the morning. But I am aware that the team is doing very well, that Solari is doing very well, I see the summaries of the matches out there, ”he said.

In addition, Guido took advantage of the conversation with León Lecanda to send a greeting of encouragement to Jesús ‘Chucho’ López who suffered a severe injury in the second leg of the second round of the Concacaf Champions League against Olimpia for a tough tackle scored by Yustin Arboleda.

“I also take the opportunity to send a greeting to ‘Chucho’ that I wrote that there I saw that he had a rather complicated injury that happened to him and I am in contact with some of the boys because the truth was I felt very good and left very good memories of me and good friends. ”, he indicated.

For this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content