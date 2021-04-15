Club América vs Cruz Azul: Fernando Guerrero will be the referee of the Clásico Joven

This Saturday, April 17, another edition of the Young Classic will be played between the Club América and Cruz Azul, A match where, in addition to the honor and the three points, the leadership of the competition will be at stake, since the cement manufacturers only get 2 points from the creams in this final stretch of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

For the match, the Refereeing Commission has appointed Fernando Guerrero placeholder image as the central referee of the match, who will be accompanied by Albertó Marín and Karen Díaz as flag bearers; Víctor Cáceres as fourth official; Jorge Isaac Rojas and Paul Plancon-jallet at the VAR.

Guerrero has called 11 games in the present Clausura 2021 and this will be the first to do so in a match where Cruz Azul participates; second where America sees action.

The so-called Singer was the referee of the game of the controversial improper alignment of Federico Viñas against Atlas.

Guerrero was in charge of whistling the Clásico Joven a year ago, at the 2020 Clausura, when La Maquina defeated Cremas 1-0 at Azteca.

In addition, the singer was the referee for the first leg of the MX League, of the 2018 Apertura tournament, between América and Cruz Azul.

