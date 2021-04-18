Club América vs Cruz Azul: Emanuel Tito Villa responds to Sebastián Córdova

The Clásico Joven between Club América and Cruz Azul this Saturday in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League got warm after the statements of Guillermo Ochoa and Sebastián Córdova, who questioned the good pace of the celestial in the tournament, ensuring that the cement workers “did not play so well” when they faced the Eagles.

Following the statements of Cordova, the former striker of The Machine, Emanuel ‘El Tito’ Villa, took advantage of his participation as an analyst in the program TUDN Line 4 to respond to the academy of America, remembering that since he is in El Nido he has lived a paternity of the celestial.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Carlos Reinoso throws a dart at Ochoa and Solari prior to the Classic

“Something happens to them that they don’t play well against us, it’s a challenge, Tito warmed him up,” asked Alex de la Rosa, Villa’s teammate at the TUDN analysis table.

“He does not talk about the last four games, because the last four, three were Cruz Azul, we would have to ask him what happened to Córdova in these last four games,” Villa replied.

After the intervention of Marc Crosas, who saw this type of attitude in the players as positive, Villa once again emphasized that Córdova made use of ‘other people’s’ history, since he had had a bad time in the last Classics.

“He refers to the story, to the finals, but someone who tells him at the time as well, what story he is talking about,” he commented.

After Villa’s response, Alex de la Rosa assured that a defeat by Cruz Azul against America would leave La Maquina badly in the last stretch of the season, as the ghosts of the celestial would return, an assertion that did not please the Argentine.

During his time at Cruz Azul, Villa played 6 Clásicos against Club América, scoring 6 goals, registering 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Probable alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club América

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: