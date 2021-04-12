Club América vs Cruz Azul could mark the return of the fans to the Azteca Stadium

A year and a half after the last Classic Young with fans in the Aztec stadium, the match between Club América and Cruz Azul next Saturday, April 17 at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula It could be the perfect setting for the return of the fans, as both teams are waiting for the update of the epidemiological traffic light of the Government of Mexico City.

Although in previous days it had been emphasized that the return of the fans in the stadiums of Mexico City was contemplated to take place until the Liguilla stage, the columnist of the newspaper Reforma, Sancadilla, revealed that the capital’s teams are up to date. waiting for the update of the epidemiological traffic light, which could change from orange to yellow this week.

The source points out that both America and Cruz Azul could have fans in this tournament closing at the Azteca Stadium, since both teams have already consulted with the Government of Mexico City, receiving a positive response.

The columnist clarifies that it only remains to review the cases that may have occurred in this Easter holiday period to make a decision,

although it is very likely that for the Clásico Joven the fans will return, and in the worst case scenario, Cruz Azul would have fans for Matchday 16, when they play home at Azteca.

While waiting for the resolution of the Government of Mexico City, the Club América, which will serve as a local before Cruz Azul, has already prepared the health protocols in case they give the green light for the return of the fans, because in Azgteca it has already begun with the labeling of seats to maintain a healthy distance in the game.

