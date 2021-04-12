Club América vs Cruz Azul: ‘Chaco’ Giménez launches a letter to Santiago Solari and Juan Reynoso

Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez, former Cruz Azul and Club América player, spoke about the Young Classic that will be played on matchday 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura at the Azteca Stadium, praising the work of both coaches, both from Santiago Solari Y Juan Reynoso.

In an interview granted to Marca Claro, the ‘Chaco’ Giménez pointed out that Solari’s great merit in America is to revive several players who seemed to be starting out, while in Reynoso he sees him as very solid in this Cruz Azul.

Also read: Jimena Sánchez unleashes madness by posing with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

“Reynoso has shown things and the benefit of the doubt should be given. I trust this Cruz Azul, Reynoso has nothing to do with the negative past. Roger was not so forceful, that is a great merit of Solari. The match between América and Cruz Azul at the end is a classic and when the referee whistles you forget everything, “he explained.

In addition, he assured that América and Cruz Azul are the strongest teams in the tournament and he expects a great match for this weekend on the Azteca Stadium field.

“The matches between América and Cruz Azul have been good. They are the most solid teams and of course it will set a parameter ”, he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content