Club América vs Cruz Azul: Carlos Reynoso throws a dart at Ochoa and Solari prior to the Classic

Hours before the so-called ‘Advance Final’ between Club América and Cruz Azul in one more edition of the Young Classic of Liga MX, the historic former player and technical director of the Águilas, the Chilean Carlos Reinoso, launched a strong message for all Azulcremas footballers, ensuring that a match of this importance “is not talked about, it is won.”

After the dimes and diretes starring Guillermo Ochoa and Sebastián Córdova with some footballers from Cruz Azul, Carlos Reinoso He reiterated that these matches have to be won within the field of play, where nothing should be saved and they must seek victory at any cost.

“I always say, the classics are not discussed, they are won, and I do not like to talk about rivals, Americanists must talk about America’s dressing room and what it has to give,” he commented on TUDN.

“The classics are simple, Cruz Azul-América was born the day we lost 4-1, before there was no classic and that day there was deep pain in the locker room. I do not agree with the players who threaten before the classics, that for me does not exist, “he said.

“In a Classic you don’t save anything, you win, period.”

Once on the subject, Reinoso assured that both América and Cruz Azul have no pretexts to provide a great game and seek to win the three points, ensuring that both teams have hierarchical templates to cover casualties due to injuries.

“América and Cruz Azul must have two teams. If one is injured, they must have two or three players, they are not excuses. If Ochoa is injured, America must have a goalkeeper according to Club América, Cruz Azul is equal, they are teams. greats with history, and history defends itself on the court, “he commented.

El Maeto took time to launch a small dart against his Eagles, commenting that he does not like the style of play they develop with Solari, although he accepted that the players of America have quickly empathized with the Argentine, assimilating what he asks within the field of play.

“I see it very even, Solari’s team plays 4-2-3-1 and I did not like that. Now they play the same but the boys already know what Solari wants with the team and they have done well, the last one against Tigres is the best they have ever played.

