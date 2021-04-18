Club América vs Cruz Azul: Alignments of the Young Classic of Liga MX

The activity of Day 15 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League continues this Saturday, April 17, with the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine to the Eagles of Club América at the Azteca Stadium, in one more edition of the Classic Young.

In the most important duel of this Date, the best teams of the MX League will face each other at this time, since the Juan Reynoso arrives as the general leader, with 36 units, while the Águilas de Santiago Solari They are on the hunt for the first position, since they arrive only two points from the cement producers.

Cruz Azul arrives after defeating the Chivas del Guadalajara and achieving the record of 12 victories in a row, while the Águilas thrashed the Tigres de la UANL and added 7 games without knowing the defeat.

Both teams are coming from getting their place in the quarterfinals of the Concachampions, albeit in a different way, as the sky-blue thrashed Arcahaie FC 8-0 and the azulcremas fell to Olimpia, advancing thanks to away goals.

Alignments of the Young Classic of Liga MX

America club: G. Ochoa, J. Sánchez, E. Aguilera, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes, R. Sánchez, P. Aquino, Á. Fidalgo, M. Lainez. F. Viñas, R. Martínez.

Blue Cross: J. Corona, J. Escobar, J. Domínguez, I. Rivero, J. Martínez, R. Baca, L. Romo, G. Fernández, O. Pineda, R. Alvarado, J. Rodríguez.

