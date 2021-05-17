Club América vs Club Pachuca: Lineups for the Clausura 2021 quarterfinals

The America club will have to play against history and defeat the Pachuca in Liguilla, something they have never achieved, for this, the azulcrema team will need to score two goals and not be scored to advance to the semifinals Closing 2021.

Santiago Solari knows that they will have to go looking for a goal from the first minute. The Argentine strategist has a full roster; However, the only doubt is Sebastián Córdova, who has not played since the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Club América line-up: Ochoa, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Santiago Naveda. Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez, Henry Martin and Mauro Lainez

For his part, Pezzolano will have to decide whether to bet on a defensive proposal or go looking for a goal that will sentence the tie. A goal from the ‘Tuzos’ would force ‘Las Águilas’ to score three goals, something that would complicate the scenario.

Club Pachuca Lineup: Ustari, Catalán, Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Aguirre, Hernández, Pardo, Ibarra, De la Rosa and Sánchez