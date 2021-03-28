Club América vs Chivas: The line-ups of the match on matchday 13 of the Liga MX Femenil

The Eagles of America will seek to return to the path of triumph in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the new edition of the National Classic in the action of matchday 13.

The coach’s Azulcrema set Leonardo Cuellar comes with a streak of four games without knowing the victory in the contest to position itself in ninth place in the general table with 17 points.

While the Sacred Herd of the strategist Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía adds a defeat in his last eight games played in the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX to place himself in fifth place with 24 units.

ALIGNMENTS

AMERICA CLUB

1 Renata Masciarelli (P) 3 Selene Valera 4 Ana Lozada 5 Ximena Ríos 6 Janelly Farías 8 Betzi Cuevas 11 Dorian Hernández 13 Eva González 25 Jana Gutiérrez 10 Daniela Espinoza 21 Dalia Molina

CHIVAS

12 Blanca Félix (P) 2 Diana Rodríguez 27 Kinberly Guzmán 35 Dámaris Godínez 6 Miriam Castillo 15 Christian Jaramillo 18 Susan Bejarano 28 Michelle González 17 Joseline Montolla 24 Alicia Cervantes (C) 31 Lía Romero

