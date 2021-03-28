Club América vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch the National Classic in Liga MX Femenil

The Águilas del América will receive the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in a new edition of the National Classic in the Liga MX Femenil, in the action of day 13 of the Clausura 2021 tournament to be held at the Azteca stadium today at 8:05 p.m. Central Mexico time on the screens of TUDN.

The Azulcrema team led by the coach Leonardo Cuéllar adds a streak of four games without knowing the victory to place in the ninth position in the general table of the contest with 17 points.

While the Sacred Herd of the strategist Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía it comes with a loss in its last eight games in the Clausura 2021 tournament to position itself in fifth place with 24 points.

PARTY day! ⚽️ | @AmericaFemenil @ChivasFemenil

| 20:05 hrs

️ | Aztec

| TUDN # VamosPorEllas ⚽ #LigaBBVAMXFemenil ️ pic.twitter.com/QCMtArLsf4 – LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 27, 2021

Azulcremas and Rojiblancos will live their ninth historic confrontation in the Liga MX Femenil, with the balance in favor of the Coapa squad, with four wins and two for the Guadalajara, with two draws.

#HoyPlayElAme America vs Chivas # GUARD1ANES2021 | Matchday 13

| 20:05 hrs

| Aztec stadium

| @TUDNMEX # EstoEsAmérica pic.twitter.com/jTVmK0Z3Vw – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) March 27, 2021

