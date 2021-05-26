Club América: Two more footballers would be involved in the party with escorts

The Eagles of Club América are in the eye of the hurricane after the controversial photos and videos of 4 of their players, Nicolás Benedetti, Roger Martínez, Richard Sánchez and Leo Suárez, would have broken the sanitary protocol at a party with Scorts.

Liga MX and Club América are already investigating the situation and although there are 4 players involved that can be clearly seen in the video, there would be two more.

In addition to the South American players, two Mexicans would also have been present and would see each other on the TV Notes video.

Users in social networks were given the task of discovering the identities of the other involved footballers and Alan Medina and Jorge Sánchez would be the others present.

Tattoo on the inside of the left arm.

Thick ring on the ring finger of the right hand. Everything points to our idol: Jorgito Sánchez. pic.twitter.com/4pacvjQoQs – Ohcaar Solari ◟̽◞̽ (@ohcaar) May 25, 2021

In the case of Alan Medina, he can be seen standing on the right side of the screen, while there is a sixth involved who seems to be the right back Jorge Sánchez, whom the fans pointed out for his tattoos and rings that are visible while crossing across the screen.

