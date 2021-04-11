Club América trolls and mocks Tigres de la UANL after defeating them in the Volcano

The Águilas del América, with a double by Roger MartínezA and one more by Pedro Aquino, managed to defeat the Tigres de la UANL at the Volcán Stadium and the Coapa Club made fun of the rival and left a ‘trolled’ on social networks for the victory achieved.

Las Águilas, a team that tends to take a serious stance on social networks, took the time to mock the UANL Tigres and the fans that gathered at the Volcano.

“20% of the Volcano was filled, but we left it empty of points +3 #TodoEnLaCancha # ElMásGrande”. Wrote Club America.

Las Águilas, with the 3 points obtained, reached 34 points and secured their ticket in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

For their part, the UANL Tigers are in 11th position, just one point out of the playoff zone for the 2021 Guardians.