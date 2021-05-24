Club América: Tigres players who could change for Federico Viñas

The Eagles of Club América could take advantage of the supposed interest of the UANL Tigres to become their forward Federico Viñas as a reinforcement for the Opening 2021, because according to rumors in the sports press in Mexico, the Uruguayan would have been one of the requests of Miguel Herrera to prop up the offensive apparatus of the felines.

Tigres have an overpopulation of players Not trained in Mexico and the Eagles could take advantage of Viñas’ departure to solve some of the needs that the team of Santiago Solari in a possible exchange of footballers.

Given the conditions of the transfer market and the financial crisis due to the pandemic, America could be interested in some exchange of footballers with the feline team, since the Northerners have to get rid of at least three foreign footballers.

According to rumors, America will prioritize the arrival of reinforcements in the wings and ends, in addition to a center forward in case Viñas is negotiated.

Of the squad of Tigres players, the footballers who have sounded like possible reinforcements in recent seasons for América are the Uruguayan Leo Fernández and the defender Carlos Salcedo, although given the conditions, a change involving these players is looming. Unless the creams put an extra amount on the operation.

Viñas is valued at 4 million euros, while Leo Fernández is valued at 5 million, so the creams would have to put the Viñas token and a million more in this possible exchange.

The list of Tigres players that could be of interest to Club América. Leonardo Fernandez. 22 years

Middle center. Uruguayan

5 million euros Nicolás López. 27 years

Rightmost. Uruguayan

6 million euros

Luis Quinones. 29 years

Rightmost. Colombian

3.5 million euros

Carlos Salcedo. 27 years

Central defense. Mexican

6 million euros.

Javier Aquino. 31 years

Leftmost. Mexican

2.5 million euros

