Club América throws an indirect shot at Oribe Peralta due to a goal by Federico Viñas

The Club América Eagles faced the Portland Timbers in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, after they tied one goal in the first leg, where forward Federico Viñas, stood out with a double .

However, after Viñas’ first goal, América published a controversial message in which he assured that the Uruguayan is the best ’24’ in the club’s history, forgetting Oribe Peralta who wore that number in the Eagles and now plays for the Chivas.

“The best 24 in history is back # ElMásGrande # SOMOSAMÉRICA.”, Published the América after the performance of Federico Viñas.

Federico Viñas has played 53 games for América where he has scored 18 goals and has given three assists. For his part, Oribe Peralta played 216 games with the Eagles where he scored 73 goals and gave 27 assists.

This season, Viñas has only scored one goal in Liga MX with América, while in Concachampions he has scored three goals with both against Portland Timbers.

For his part, Peralta has not scored in the Clausura 2021 with Chivas, being a tournament where there has even been talk of a possible departure from Guadalajara or his final retirement.

