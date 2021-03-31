Club América throws a dart at Chivas after Sebastián Córdova’s golden boot

The Mexican National Team covered itself with glory in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic after beating its counterpart from Honduras on penalties to proclaim itself champion of the tournament in the area and fully reach the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition to that, individual awards were given to the most outstanding players of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, where the majority of the players from the Mexican team.

Sebastián Córdova, player of the Águilas del América, took the Golden Boot that distinguishes him as the top scorer of the tournament, a fact that was used to highlight that they have the best Mexican footballer Sub 23 in a clear hint to Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

“GOLDEN BOOTS for @ Cordovar97 Mexico Pre-Olympic Champion! It is not about having a cigar, it is about training the best. Congratulations, Sebastián Córdova! LET’S GO MEXICO! # ÁguilaTricolor # SOMOSAMÉRICA”, it was read on the Twitter of América .

Córdova scored four goals in five games, including a hat-trick in his debut against the Dominican Republic to establish himself as the top scorer of the Concacaf tournament.

