Club América: This is how the fans dismissed Santiago Solari after losing to Pachuca

America was one goal away from achieving one more epic comeback in its history in the Liguillas on Sunday night against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Round of the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, winning 4-2 in the Aztec stadium and attacking the opposing goal until the last minute of the match.At the end of the match, the Águilas coach, Santiago Solari, was fired amid applause and with a standing ovation by a partiality of fans present at the Azteca Stadium, acknowledging the work made by the Argentine in his first semester with the team.

Despite the failure in the Liguilla, the American fans knew how to understand the situation of the former Real Madrid coach, who arrived last January to lift a team that had been beaten by the staunch rival in the last Liguilla, returning the competitiveness that they had previously and printing their own style of play.

Solari has directed 19 games in Liga MX in this Clausura 2021, leaving his record in 13 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses. Scoring 31 goals and receiving 19.

The Eagles of America tied 5 goals on aggregate with the Hidalgo and were eliminated by the visitor goal tiebreaker, as the Tuzos scored 2 goals and the creams 1.

