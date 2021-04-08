Club América: This is how Santiago Solari celebrated Sergio Díaz’s goal in the Concachampions (VIDEO)

The Paraguayan player Sergio Diaz of Club América, he scored his first goal with the Eagles since his arrival in 2020, a goal that meant 0-2 against Olimpia in the first leg in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Díaz, who had his first official minutes of the year, under the command of Santiago Solari, took advantage of his minutes and scored a goal, which the coach celebrated angrily.

Solari was moved by the goal, as he had not been seen before with any goal, which drew attention, since there was talk that he did not want the player in the squad.

Díaz played 80 minutes and scored a goal, however, he did not finish convincing the fans, because he was very stumbled in the game and even in the goal he had a bad reception, which fortunately he was able to correct and score.

“I am happy with the result, it is a victory away from home in a frankly difficult field. I am very happy with Fede’s goal and I am also very happy with Sergio’s goal.” Said the technician.

