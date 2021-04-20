Club América: They reveal the price that the Eagles will pay for Álvaro Fidalgo

With a handful of games at Club América and with only three months in Liga MX, the Spanish midfielder, Álvaro Fidalgo, has filled the eye of the Azulcrema board, who would have already decided to make the purchase clause with which they agreed the transfer of the footballer owned by CD Castellón of the Liga Adelante of Spain, the second category of Iberian football.

With only nine games in the 2021 Clausura, Fidalgo has won over the fans of America with his great performances, which have grown from less to more as the tournament progresses.

In total, Fidalgo has played 11 games for the Eagles, registering 4 assists between Liga MX and Concachampions.

In previous days, Álvaro Fidalgo himself had commented that he wanted to continue at Club América for several more tournaments, because in Mexican Soccer he had found the ‘happiness’ that he had not had for a long time, ensuring that he still had much to prove at his football level.

How much will Club América pay for Fidalgo’s token?

Despite being priced at 400 thousand euros, the creams would be paying 1 million euros for the Spanish token, about 1.2 million dollars, according to ESPN.

