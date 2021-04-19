Club América: They filter supposed list of transferable Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021

After information was leaked from an alleged delivery of a list of essential players for Santiago Solari at Club América a day ago, now the ‘other side of the coin’ has come to the fore, because according to information revealed by the communicator Javier Mizar, there would be seven footballers that Indiecito would put as transferable in summer.

Solari arrived in January at Nest of the Eagles and he could not conform the team template to his liking, being Alvaro Fidalgo the only reinforcement expressly requested by the Argentine, and who has not been out of tune in his integration into the cream club.

With the opportunity to plan his next tournament one hundred percent, Solari would have already outlined the design of his squad, starting by removing some pieces and leaving holes for the arrival of new players, considering that for the following semester they will have to reduce two places of Not Trained in Mexico; one by regulation and another by the integration of the Chilean Nicolas Castillo, who would receive an opportunity in the Indiecito team for the Apertura 2021.

According to the information leaked by Mizar, these would be the players who would be being placed as transferable

Emanuel Aguilera (Argentine). Contract until December 2020.

He has played 13 games in the Clausura. Add 1,093 minutes. Sergio Díaz (Paraguayan). Terminate your loan.

He has not played a single minute in the Clausura 2021. Giovani Dos Santos. Contract ends this summer.

He has played 7 games. Add 366 minutes and 1 goal. Leo Suárez (Argentine). Contract until 2024.

He has played 13 games in the Clausura. Add 560 minutes. Alan Medina. Contract until 2024.

He has played in 4 matches, totaling 72 minutes. Emilio Sanchez. Contract ends this summer.

He has participated in 2 games, totaling 74 minutes. Federico Viñas. (Uruguayan). Contract until 2024.

He has played 13 games in this tournament, adds 366 minutes and 1 goal.

