Club América: They filter a new video of Nicolás Benedetti and Roger Martínez with escorts

After photographs of the Club América Eagles players came to light, Nicolas Benedetti and Roger Martínez at a party with Scorts, published by TV Notes, now a video has appeared in which Colombians can be seen practicing relationships.

In social networks, the original video began to circulate from where the captures that were released yesterday by the entertainment magazine were taken.

Also read: Club América and Chivas want to reinforce Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna

The publication that is being viralized in networks, shows the footballers Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti, along with two women, while they maintain relationships and 5 more colleagues, are witnesses.

In addition to the two women who are with Roger and Benedetti, who are not wearing any clothes, a third woman can be seen sitting next to them, only conversing with another of the men present.

In addition to these players, Leo Suárez and Richard Sánchez can be seen hanging around the place, witnessing the ‘Colombian’ party.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content