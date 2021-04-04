Club América: The virtues of Santiago Solari with the Eagles in this Clausura 2021

Club América is having a great Clausura 2021 in Liga MX. It’s all thanks to Santiago Solari. The Argentine coach has overcome all the problems he has had since his arrival on the Coapa bench and has endowed his team with a lot of solvency, perseverance and reliability in many facets of the game.

America is a very strong team in defense. She is the third best defense of the tournament with only eight goals against and has shown that she concedes little to rivals while continuing to seek initiative and prominence in matches. But everything starts in the sense that it is a team that knows its limitations very well.

Solari knew that he did not have to go around with many stories. By not having preseason, inheriting a squad full of vices from the old coach, not being able to make many additions to his liking and his ignorance of the competition format in Liga MX, he quickly identified the greatest limitations of his squad and made a simple plan of job.

He armed America from back to front. He sought to be strong in defense, to keep clean sheets, he was recovering the injured players who were not available at the beginning of the tournament and therefore have given the team more level, and the forwards, especially Henry Martín, were scoring more goals and being more productive in attack.

Those have been America’s key words this season: defending well, recovering players for the cause and for the forwards to be more effective and more confident in front of goal, although Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas were specific moments, but that gave the azulcremas points and contributed so that today they have the privileged place in the table, such as the last minute goal of the Uruguayan against La Fiera.

This America is going up. Once again, without Miguel Herrera, it is still a team that despite all the criticism, the doubts that exist around the club and an often excessive demand in the environment, has won many games, has added many points and is already at details, as so many other times, one step away from securing the Liguilla directly. Without much noise, with a low profile and understanding that the key is in good management of the emotions and egos of a locker room that came from a lot of mental stress last semester.

And that has been the best virtue of Solari, being practical, having a simple speech, without many tactical rolls and that first you have to compete, win and score points as it is with no preparation time, the game will come later, at your discretion. weather.

