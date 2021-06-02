Club América: The three MLS clubs interested in Nicolás Castillo

The America club He is already beginning to prepare for his next season, so there are several changes in the squad, especially in foreign players who do not enter into Santiago Solari’s plans.

One of them is the Chilean attacker, Nicolas Castillo, who has been out of the courts for a year and a half due to an injury and a thrombosis that he suffered in his leg, which is why the ‘Las Águilas’ board of directors do not fully trust in a possible return.

A few weeks ago there was talk of the Liga MX teams interested in him, but there is the option to play in the MLS. It was the official website of the United States league that revealed the three clubs that are interested in the attacker.

Its about Portland Timbers, New York City Y New York Red BullThere is even talk that the three teams have already contacted America to find out the status of the forward, who is one of the best paid within the Azulcrema institution.