Club América: The reason why Sebastián Cáceres did not play against Pumas

Club América closed the regular phase of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League in a new edition of the Capital Classic against the UNAM Pumas on the field of the University Olympic Stadium, where the Eagles could not count on Uruguayan defender Sebastián Cáceres.

According to information from Alex Alfero, Cáceres could not play against the Pumas, because he felt discomfort in the warm-up prior to the game and the technical staff of América decided not to risk.

As detailed in the information, Santiago Solari wants to save it for the second leg of the Concachampions against Portland Timbers at the Azteca Stadium, where he has a slight advantage with an aggregate score of 1-1.

Cáceres felt a discomfort in the warm-up and decided to change it so as not to risk. – Alejandro Alfaro (@ AlexAlfaro48) May 3, 2021

“Cáceres felt a discomfort during the warm-up and they decided to change it so as not to risk it.”

América has 35 points and with one more victory, it would close the tournament with good feelings against Pumas, after adding four games without knowing the victory between Liga MX and Concachampions.

