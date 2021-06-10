Club América: The reason why Pedro Aquino will not play the Copa América with Peru

Pedro Aquino, Club América midfielder for Las Águilas, will not play the America Cup with the Peruvian National Team due to a toe injury and will return earlier than planned with the team led by Santiago Solari to carry out the preseason with the team for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

According to information from Anderson López, Aquino had a toe problem and will not play the Copa América with Peru due to the deadlines and therefore will not participate, so América can count on him for the preseason.

As detailed in the information, this decision, although it is not serious at all, was taken so that the annoyance is not a major problem for Pedro Aquino and with it he can do preseason with America and reach 100% for him. start of the tournament in Liga MX.

From Peru @Andersonlpz confirms that Pedro Aquino’s withdrawal from the Copa América is due to toe problems. There is nothing serious about the Peruvian, but for the times, they decided not to risk it so that he can be at 100 for the start of the season with America. pic.twitter.com/J7UDEe3BF7 – Christian Moya (@soycristianmoya) June 10, 2021

“From Peru @Andersonlpz confirms that Pedro Aquino’s withdrawal from the Copa América is due to toe problems. It is nothing serious about the Peruvian, but due to the times, they decided not to risk it so that he can be at 100 for the start of the season with America. ”, Christian Moya pointed out in his networks.

With this, three Liga MX players will be part of Peru’s squad for the Copa América and with the dismissal of Pedro Aquino, such as Yoshimar Yotún from Cruz Azul, Anderson Santamaría del Atlas and Santiago Ormeño, attacker and new reinforcement of the Club Lion.

