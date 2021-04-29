Club América: The reason why Henry Martín did not play vs Portland Timbers in Concachampions

The Eagles of Club América visited the Portland Timbers team in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League where the coaching staff commanded by Santiago Solari decided not to include the forward in the call. Henry Martin.

According to information revealed by Christian Moya, Henry Martín did not play the game against Portland Timbers since Solari wants to take care of him so that he reaches the highest physical level in the Liguilla, and with that, he is the starting striker of América in the final phase of semester.

As detailed in the information, Henry Martín did not work alongside his teammates yesterday prior to the Concachampions meeting, so the Aguilas coaching staff considered that it would be best to save it for future games.

Henry Martín will not go to the bench to take care of him, give him more days and not risk him with the league just around the corner. In the last practice yesterday the ‘Bomba’ did not work alongside the others. But even so, he continues to improve in the physical part and did not have any relapse. pic.twitter.com/lWOiui7IHY – Christian Moya (@soycristianmoya) April 29, 2021

In his place it was Colombian striker Roger Martínez who took his place, while Leo Suáre was the one who played as a right winger instead of Sebastián Córdova who continues to have physical problems.

