Club América: The real reason why Nicolás Castillo will not play with the Eagles

Although it has not yet been officially reported by Club América, it is almost a fact that the Chilean forward, Nicolas Castillo, would be living his last days as a player of the Eagles, because the azulcrema team would be looking for accommodation in a club in the United States MLS to assign it on loan, since they do not have it contemplated for the preseason with a view to Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

Castillo, who has not played a professional game for América for more than a year after the case of thrombosis he suffered in an operation to repair an injury to his leg, hoped to fight for a position in Solari’s team in the following summer, but this will not happen, as the Eagles do not want to risk medical complications on their return.

According to the columnist Sancadilla of the newspaper Reforma, América decided not to risk it and ruled out Nico Castillo for the following season, because they are aware that a relapse of the Chilean could lead to serious legal problems, such as those he currently faces with his ex footballer, Carlos Sánchez.

The so-called ‘“Woody” Sánchez suffered a cerebral infarction in one of the trainings in Coapa in 2008 and now he has sued the Club América, from whom he would be demanding 140 million pesos for compensation and damages, arguing medical negligence of the Azulcrema team , as detailed in a process publication.

In Sánchez’s lawsuit, the Medical Corps of America, made up at that time by Alfonso Díaz and Joaquín Velázquez, is responsible, in addition to pointing out the Board of Directors of the team, led by Emilio Azcárraga Jean and Yon de Luisa.

Now, with the case of Nicolás Castillo, the creams would have preferred to find an accommodation for the Chilean player, who has a pending contract with America for a year, but the question remains whether the Eagles will cede him by paying his salary or will continue to take over a part of the same, as the case of the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra.

