Club América: The ‘possible reinforcements’ that Santiago Solari will try in preseason

The Eagles of America They are waiting for a last reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, although at the moment the arrival of another untrained footballer in Mexico seems complicated in the team of Santiago Solari, who has already defined the squad with which the preseason will begin in the United States , where you will have up to three friendly preparation matches.

With the absences of Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martín and Richard Sánchez, Santiago Solari will open the doors to seven homegrown players from America in the so-called Eagle Tour that the creams will have in the United States.

According to journalist Joshimar Mendoza, Santiago Solari will take the goalkeepers Fernando Tapia and Emiliano Sandoval, who will alternate with Óscar Jiménez in these friendly, as the substitute goalkeeper will be cutting off in the first days in the absence of Ochoa, Mexico’s reinforcement in Tokyo 2021.

CANTERANS TO “TOUR ÁGUILA” As I mentioned yesterday, Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos will NOT make the trip with America for the games in the United States. Here the list: Fer Tapia (P)

Emiliano Sandoval (P)

Emilio Lara

Alan Arreola

Paul Galván

Karel Campos

Luis Gutiérrez – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 24, 2021

In addition to goalkeepers, Solari has considered Emlio Lara (Winger), Alan Arreola (Midfielder), Paul Galván (Midfielder), Karel Campos (Midfielder) and Luis Gutiérrez (Midfielder)

His numbers in the Clausura 2021:

Fernando Tapia (U20)

11 headline sets

Emiliano Sandoval (U20)

2 sets of holder

Emilio Lara (U20)

17 games; all of holder.

Alan Arreola (U20)

8 games; 6 of holder.

Paul Galván (Returns from loan with Celaya)

15 matches; 13 to start and 2 goals.

Karel Campos (U17)

17 matches; 14 starters and 6 goals.

Luis Gutiérrez (U20)

13 games; 9 starters, 10 goals.

Karel Campos and Emilio Lara will travel to the preseason as part of the @ClubAmerica first team Both are considered fixed in the squad that Santiago Solari commands – CESAR CABALLERO (@ ccaballero10) June 24, 2021

