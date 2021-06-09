Club América: The possible destinations of Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos

The Club América could let its ‘jewels’ out of the quarry, Paolo Ríos and Morrison Palma, players who no longer give the age to play in the Sub 20 and if they are not ‘promoted’ by Santiago Solari, they will look for an opportunity in another team .

Thus, there are several clubs interested in hiring their services and in the MX League, it would be the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro who raise their hands for them.

Abroad, both players would have soccer offers from Turkey and Qatar, destinations that seem to be the most likely for players.

Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos, both 21-year-old midfielders, have been with the Eagles since the U-13 and neither have been able to make their Liga MX debut.

The players must wait for Solari’s decision and if they are not required, they would leave the Club free.

Regarding the timely information from @JoshimarMM, I would like to add that Gallos has shown interest in both Paolo Ríos and Morrison Palma, but most likely they will go to Qatar or Turkey. Morrison ends his contract, Paolo has one more year with America. – Rub Sainz (@RubSainz) June 9, 2021

